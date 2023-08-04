Bob Murdoch, a two-time Stanley Cup champion and a former NHL defenceman, has died at the age of 76.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his passing on Friday.

Murdoch played for the Montreal Canadiens, Los Angeles Kings, and Atlanta/Calgary Flames over 12 seasons from 1970-82, scoring 60 goals and 218 assists.

He won the Stanley Cup with the Canadiens in 1971 and 1973, and had four goals and 18 assists in 72 post-season games, qualifying for the playoffs for all 12 of his NHL seasons.

Murdoch was an assistant coach with the Flames before coaching the Chicago Blackhawks (1987-88) and original Winnipeg Jets (1989-91).

The Jets improved by 11 wins and 21 points and Murdoch won the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year in his first season with them in 1989-90.

Murdoch was as assistant with the San Jose Sharks (1991-93) before coaching in Europe.

He was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, Parkinsonism, and Alzheimer's disease in 2019.