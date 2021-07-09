In outpouring of gratitude, messages of thanks line the walls at Montreal vaccination site
People have been posting heartfelt messages written in multiple languages around the rink
Walking into the vaccination centre at Bob-Birnie Arena in Pointe-Claire, people lining up to get their shot are greeted by a colourful wall of messages.
Post-it notes with handwritten messages of thanks and support for staff fill up a section of glass in the arena, reminding staff that their hard work is appreciated.
"When you walk out at the end of the day and you're kind of tired, and all you've been doing all day is administering vaccines, it's nice to see just the colour on the walls and know that people do appreciate it," said Kim Loo, an occupational therapist who has been working at the site since March.
"The number of Post-its up there really does show that people are happy with what we're doing. It's a good feeling."
Marie-Pierre Bourbonnais, one of the site managers, told CBC the idea came as a result of the positive feedback staff were getting from clients at the West Island site.
"As soon as we began to give vaccinations, the team was receiving a lot of great comments from the clientele. So we had that idea of having a wall of fame," she said.
They set up a station with Post-it notes and pens where people could draft messages and stick them on the wall while they were waiting.
"It's really a great thumbs up for the team and we see it visually. We know how much people are appreciating the effort that's being done here," said Bourbonnais.
The Post-it notes started out in the staff room and eventually overflowed onto the arena walls.
Bourbonnais said the notes bring positivity.
"I'd like to have the whole arena filled with those Post-its," she said.
Mother and daughter Diane and Amanda Blackburn were at the arena this week getting their second dose.
They said the rainbow of colours makes them feel more optimistic.
"I'm just so excited for the world to open up again and for me to be able to hug my mom without masks," said Amanda.
"We've been so lucky in Quebec to get such good care," added Diane.
With files from Rowan Kennedy
