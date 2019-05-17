Boaters banned from flooded Quebec waterways over May long weekend

Boating season unofficially kicks off this long weekend, and while Transport Canada is busy reminding people to stay safe on the water, it has also extended its ban on boating in certain flood zones in Quebec.

"We continue to work with municipalities and law enforcement to ensure the safety of our fellow citizens," said Transport Minister Marc Garneau in a statement this week.

While boaters may be excited to get back out on the water, there are several places in southern Quebec — especially in the Montreal region — they must avoid due to the boating ban.

The ban is effective for all vessels, no matter if it's a motorboat, sailboat or canoe. This interim order was first issued on April 30 and now includes:

Lake of Two Mountains.

Mille Îles River.

Rivière des Prairies.

Ottawa River between the Otto Holden Dam in Ontario and Quebec's Lake of Two Mountains.

Individuals who can only access their property by boat are exempt from the order. Municipal and emergency officials are also exempt.

This interim order is necessary to keep people safe and help first responders do their jobs in flooded areas. It is also in place to protect infrastructure and the environment from further damage, the Transport Canada says.

Debris carried out into the water during flooding can also be hazardous for boaters.

When it comes to boating around Montreal, the city's nautical police unit will be on patrol, ensuring nobody is violating the ban. Violators of that ban could be fined up to $5,000.

Waves caused by the boats can damage the dikes around the island, a Montreal police spokesperson told CBC News.

Have fun but be safe, Transport Canada says

While certain flood zones are to be avoided, the rest is fair game. But for those who do take their boats out this weekend, Transport Canada wants them to do so safely.

"Unfortunately, there are still too many boating accidents on our waterways," Garneau said in a statement Friday.

"Together, by taking some simple steps while on the water, we can all play a vital role in promoting safe boating practices and be a good example to our children and loved ones."

Boating on certain sections of the Ottawa River and in other flood zones in Quebec is not allowed for fear it will damage dikes and other infrastructure. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The May long weekend also marks the start of North American Safe Boating Awareness Week, which runs from May 18 to 25. The ministry says there are 12.4 million recreational boaters in Canada.

From life jackets to boating sober, Canada offers safety tips

There are an average of 160 boating fatalities each year in the country. Nearly 90 per cent of those who drowned were not wearing, or not properly wearing, a life jacket, the ministry says.

To avoid death or injury, Transport Canada has a list of safety tips: