Skip to Main Content
A Quebec company is using the same blue light that disrupts sleep to help drivers stay alert

A Quebec company is using the same blue light that disrupts sleep to help drivers stay alert

The device, developed by a Quebec City firm, attaches to the dashboard of a car. It looks similar to a GPS or smartphone but it only has one function: to beam out a blue light.

Jacques Dénommée's product targets long-distance drivers and night workers

CBC News ·
The devices attaches to the dashboard of a car and emits a soft blue light to help keep a driver awake. (Submitted by Jacques Démommée)

A Quebec company is using the same wavelength emitted by our laptops — the ones that keep us up at night — to help drivers stay awake.

Bluewake, developed by Quebec City-based Chronophotonix, is a device that attaches to the dashboard of a car.

It looks similar to a GPS or smartphone but it only has one function: to beam out a blue light.

Blue light, a colour in our visible spectrum, shines down naturally from 5 a.m to 2 p.m, according to Jacques Dénommée, president of Chronophotonix.

"That's why we we tend to doze off at two o'clock, not because we eat too much," he said on CBC Montreal's Daybreak.

The product, developed by Dénommée and University of Laval researcher Marc Hébert, is intended to help people stay more alert when driving, specifically long-distance drivers and night workers.

After impairing substances and speeding, fatigue is the leading cause of driver fatalities.

Fatigue is behind 20 per cent of fatal collisions, according to Transport Canada's website.

Sleep trouble is an issue particularly close to Dénommée's heart. His father worked nights and had trouble getting to sleep during the day, which perpetuated a pattern of fatigue.

Jacques Dénommée shows off the Bluewake, an alertness stimulator, which emits a soft blue light in your car. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

His father's sleep trouble motivated Dénommée to start the company.

Dénommée said we can feel the same effect from artificial blue light as from the naturally occurring wavelength. Our body's biological clock recognizes the wavelength and it responds by waking up.

The Bluewake light, which adjusts its intensity in response to the lighting conditions in and around the car, is designed to be inconspicuous and eventually ignored by the driver.

Three industrial companies are currently testing out the the Bluewake with their employees.

Dénommée said there are two big problems that plague night workers: staying awake during their shift, and falling asleep when they are done.

Another Chronophotonix product is a pair of glasses which blocks blue light from screens like ipads and laptops. (Isaac Olson/CBC)

The company also offers glasses that block out blue light emitted by computer screens and smartphones.

He said that using them, along with the Bluewake light, can help break the cycle of fatigue that many night workers face.

Dénommée stressed that getting the proper rest is the safest way to stay alert.

A new device from a Montreal company is helping drivers stay awake and alert. The device is called Bluewake, and it's a GPS-like screen that emits blue light to keep people awake and alert. The idea is that the blue light can stimulate the biological clock, and keep people awake. We speak with Jacques Dénommée, the president of Chronophotonix, the company that developed the product. 7:01
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us