Montreal Metro's Blue line extension finally a go, but province says it's behind schedule

After being discussed for decades, the Montreal Metro's Blue line extension project is back on the rails for good and finally on its way to realization, the Quebec government announced Friday.

But the project will be more expensive than originally planned, and it is three years behind schedule, set for completion in 2029.

The Blue line extension, which in recent years had an estimated price tag of $4.5 billion, is now set to cost $6.4 billion, said Chantal Rouleau, the province's junior transport minister who is also responsible for the Montreal region.

Rouleau announced the plan during a news conference Friday, alongside Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

Rouleau confirmed the plan is still to add five more stations to the Metro line — Pie-IX, Viau, Lacordaire and Langelier, with the terminus being in Anjou.

The Anjou station will now be built under Highway 25, and not on the parking lot site of Galerie d'Anjou — a plan that had brought sharp criticism from the shopping centre's owners.

The province will foot much of the bill, with the federal government expected to pitch in $1.3 billion.

Provincial politicians last gathered for an announcement regarding the project during the spring of 2018, six months before a provincial election.