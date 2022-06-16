Part of Montreal Metro's Blue line will be closed this weekend

Part of the Montreal Metro's Blue line will be closed part of this weekend.

No trains will run between the Snowdon and Acadie stations on Sunday from 5:30 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Orange line trains will still run at Snowdon station, but Côte-des-Neiges, Université-de-Montréal, Édouard-Montpetit, Outremont and Acadie stations will be closed.

The closures are because of work at Édouard-Montpetit station to install two elevators to make the station wheelchair accessible.

This graphic from the STM shows the route of a shuttle that will run every 15 minutes on Sunday between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. (STM)

The work is shutting down multiple stations because it is affecting the location of the track switches required to turn trains around, according to the Société de transport de Montréal (STM).

The Blue line will still run Sunday between Parc and Saint-Michel stations.

A shuttle service will run every 15 minutes 5:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and every 10 minutes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. ferrying passengers between Snowdon and Jean-Talon stations. The shuttle will stop at each Blue line Metro station and provide round-trip service.