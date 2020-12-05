Montreal blue collar workers could go on strike before holidays

The union for blue-collar workers in Montreal says it wants to put pressure on the city to speed up negotiations and says it has issued a strike notice that will come into force in the next couple weeks.

The city's 6,500 blue-collar workers have been without an employee contract since Dec. 31, 2017.

In a news release sent by the union representing the workers, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), said, "discussions are ongoing but we want to put some pressure to get things done."

"Blue-collar workers want a new employment contract that is fair and respects the work they provide on a daily basis," the release said.

It said in mid-November 2,846 members voted 97.2 per cent in favour of a mandate giving them the right to exercise pressure that could go as far as a general strike.

The assembly was held in a temporary drive-in installed on the site of the Royalmount project, where members arrived by car.

The City of Montreal says it is aware of the union's decision but that it has not been informed of the pressure tactics workers plan on taking, or which essential services they will continue to offer.