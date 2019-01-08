Blowing snow, sleet and icy roads creating difficult driving conditions across Quebec

Blowing snow and icy conditions are making for a difficult commute for many driving onto the island this morning.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement, saying there will be poor visibility in and around Montreal.

It also issued wind and snowfall warnings in some areas of the Montérégie region, including Lacolle, Saint-Hyacinthe, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu and Beloeil.

Nearly 10 centimetres of snow fell overnight and another two to four are expected to fall by noon, when temperatures will rise above zero in Montreal.

Nearly 10 centimetres of now fell in Montreal overnight. (Radio-Canada)

Highways and roads around the city were in some places covered with snow.

Traffic had already started on Highway 40 heading west at the height of Repentigny at 5 a.m., as well as on Highways 20 and 40 heading into downtown Montreal.

Road conditions should improve by midday, with rain on the way and a high of 3 C.