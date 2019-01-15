Blowing snow could reduce visibility overnight

Blowing snow is expected to begin tonight in the Montreal area as a cold front moves in across the province.

Environment Canada warns motorists to expect hazardous and changing driving conditions as winds pick up starting late Tuesday and continuing into Wednesday in parts of western, southern and central Quebec.

Flurries, at times heavy, and sudden drops in temperature are in the forecast for the island of Montreal, Laval, Longueuil Châteauguay, La Prairie and Varennes, the agency said in a special weather statement Tuesday.

"As the skies clears Wednesday afternoon, a cold arctic air mass will move in," said CBC Montreal's weather specialist, Frank Cavallero. "Expect very cold conditions Thursday."