Blood donations save lives, says Quebec mom as dedicated donors honoured in Sherbrooke

Nellie Grenier, the mother of a nine-year-old girl in Sherbrooke, Que., says blood product donations not only saved her daughter as a baby but also ensured she can enjoy a typical childhood.

Her daughter, Justine, has a genetic disease known as Diamond-Blackfan anemia, where the bone marrow fails to produce red blood cells.

From birth, Justine was in respiratory distress and had to receive a blood transfusion.

"That's what saved her life from the start," Grenier said. "The fact that she receives blood products gives her the energy necessary to have an almost normal life, like other children.

Héma-Québec organized the event at the Delta Hotel Tuesday evening to thank more than 100 donors who contributed blood, plasma, stem cells or breast milk more than 100 times.

Grenier attended to say thank you in person.

"For me, it certainly warms my heart," she said. "In the end, there might be someone here responsible, in a way, for my daughter's survival."



Marc-Antoine Lavallée heads Héma-Québec's permanent locations. He said donating can sometimes be a solitary activity, so Tuesday evening's event provided an opportunity for donors to come together and share their experiences.

Among them was Larry Foisy who has made nearly 125 donations. He said, for him, it's about giving back to the community.

"If there were even more donors, our health would be better," he said.

"It's a small contribution. I'm not a doctor. I'm not a surgeon. I can't do anything for the health-care system, but indirectly, if I can give life, health and more, I think it's the least I can do."

Sherbrooke resident Jacques Bilodeau has made 327 donations of blood and plasma.

"It takes me about an hour," he said. "it doesn't take much in the end, and it brings joy to people and might save a few lives."

Héma-Québec is always looking for new donors. Grenier said a single blood donation can save up to four lives.

According to Héma-Québec's 2021-2022 annual report, the non-profit organization delivers more than 800,000 biological products of human origin to Quebec hospitals every year.

That wouldn't be possible without the nearly 200,000 donors, blood-drive teams and thousands of volunteers, the report says.

To learn more about how to donate, Héma-Québec encourages residents to visit its website or call: 1-800-847-2525.