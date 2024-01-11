Héma-Québec asks Quebecers for blood donations

Héma-Québec is asking Quebecers to donate blood because demand has increased even as donations dipped during the holidays.

Donors with O-positive and O-negative blood types are particularly important. O-negative is referred to as the "universal donor" and can be transfused to anyone regardless of their blood type.

Héma-Québec said in a news release that many donors cancelled their blood donation appointments during the winter storm — even as demand for blood transfusions increased in the province's hospitals.

"One blood donation can save up to three lives, so every drop counts," the Héma-Québec news release said.

Anyone who made an appointment to donate blood donation but is unable to attend should cancel the appointment so that someone else can take their place, Héma-Québec said.

But the agency also said it would try to be as flexible as possible for walk-ins, either at donor centres or blood drives, especially for O-positive and O-negative blood donors.

Recent changes have made more people eligible to donate blood.