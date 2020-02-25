Kanesatake solidarity blockade continues to disrupt traffic on Highway 344

A blockade on the highway running through Kanesatake and Oka, Que. is still up Tuesday morning as protests are being staged across the country in solidarity with Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs.

The mayor of Oka, Pascal Quevillon, said school buses would be delayed this morning due to the blockade, which has reduced Highway 344 to one lane.

"We hope that it doesn't continue too long," he said of the blockade.

Kanesatake resident Brigitte Beauvais said that partially blocking traffic is a peaceful way of expressing their support.



"It's not anything aggressive. We're not trying to, you know, fight with anybody. We're just showing people that we're in support with B.C. and Tyendinaga and they're our brothers and sisters. And we're just here to show that we're supporting them," she said.

On Monday, a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec said officers were "watching the situation very closely."

Protests opposing the construction of a natural gas pipeline in northern British Columbia have cropped up across the province, including in the Mohawk territory of Kahnawake and a blockade that was dismantled in Saint-Lambert on Montreal's South Shore.

The barricades at Kanesatake were among several protest actions taken across Quebec Monday by First Nations communities angry that the Ontario Provincial Police had forcibly dismantled the encampment in the Mohawk territory of Tyendinaga, near Belleville, Ont.

The number of people at the Kahnawake blockade swelled to nearly 50 not long after the arrests began in Tyendinaga.

A man and child walk towards a blockade on the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory south of Montreal, Monday, February 24, 2020. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

On the Gaspé Peninsula, members of the Listuguj Mi'gmaq Nation continue to block a regional rail line that runs between Quebec and New Brunswick.

On Tuesday, about 20 protesters were blocking a railway in Sherbrooke, Que.

DERNIÈRE HEURE: 
Une vingtaine de manifestants cagoulés bloquent la voie ferrée dans le secteur Lennoxville de Sherbrooke.
Les personnes se sont installées avec des palettes de bois et du matériel de camping sur les rails.
Blocage en appui aux chefs héréditaires

The solidarity movement erupted after RCMP raided a blockade on traditional Wet'suwet'en land earlier this month. They were enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction ordering that Coastal GasLink workers be allowed to access the site of the proposed pipeline.