Blanchet maintains 97% support of Bloc Québécois members in vote of confidence

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet received overwhelming support from his party members in a vote of confidence Saturday, with 97.25 per cent voting in favour.

"The vote of confidence is not about me, it's about all of us," he said at the party's annual convention in Drummondville, Que., about 100 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

"The vote of confidence, because it has the word 'confidence,' must be about Quebec … about the responsibility we have to our citizens to become a country."

Blanchet reiterated that the party's main goal is Quebec sovereignty, and mentioned its long-standing collaboration between the separatist Parti Québécois (PQ).

He described his party as a one-stop shop for all sovereigntists but said the PQ was the party's "main vehicle in Quebec." Bloc members adopted a proposal recognizing that its role is to bring separatists of all stripes under one roof while recognizing its historical links to the PQ.

According to PQ leader Paul Saint-Pierre Plamondon, who was present at the convention, the Bloc is at a "historic moment." He affirmed that the PQ will use all its resources to ensure that the Bloc breaks records in the next federal election.

Blanchet attacked the federal government, the fossil fuel industry and the British monarchy in a convention speech, saying "Ottawa is ready to sacrifice everything for oil." He accused Canada of being a "petromonarchy."

"The problem is the fans of the British royal family, the oil and monarchy lovers who use your money to attack our values," he said to a cheering crowd.

"We must remove Ottawa from the equation."

Under Blanchet, the party won 32 seats in back to back federal elections in 2019 and 2021.