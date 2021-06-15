Bloc Québécois doubles down on motion on Quebec nationhood, constitutional change
Blanchet says Quebecers need to know where the parties stand ahead of a likely election this year
The Bloc Québécois is taking a second stab at getting MPs to recognize Quebec's right to unilaterally change the Constitution in line with proposed reforms to the province's language law.
Leader Yves-François Blanchet tabled a motion today in the House of Commons asking lawmakers to recognize that right, after confronting a single "nay" from a lone member of Parliament last month that stonewalled the Bloc's initial move.
Blanchet's motion seeks to clear a path for House recognition of Premier François Legault's attempt to amend the country's supreme law by affirming Quebec as a nation with French as its official language.
The legislation, known as Bill 96, has stirred up debate as experts fret that constitutional acknowledgement of a distinct society would push courts to interpret laws differently in Quebec or hand it greater provincial power.
Blanchet says Quebecers need to know where the parties stand ahead of a likely election this year, despite the fact that all parties voted in favour of a nearly identical motion less than three weeks ago.
