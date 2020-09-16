Bloc Québécois leader in isolation after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is isolating alongside his wife, Nancy Déziel, after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Déziel tweeted Tuesday that she first noticed her loss of smell on Monday, a common COVID-19 symptom known as anosmia.

"I am still doing well, having no symptoms other than anosmia," Déziel wrote. "I will continue my work tasks in telework mode over the next few days."

The family is isolating in their Shawinigan residence, according to a statement issued by the Bloc.

Déziel serves as a city councillor in Shawinigan, located about 170 kilometres northeast of Montreal.

Blanchet was already in isolation as were members of his caucus because one of his staff members tested positive for the disease.

The party said staff and caucus members will be screened to determine how wide the virus has spread.

As for Blanchet, he plans to be tested Wednesday, though he "is doing perfectly well," the statement says.

Déziel's diagnosis comes as COVID-19 are on the rise in Quebec, prompting Premier François Legault to warn the public Tuesday to be more careful.

He said social gatherings should be limited "as much as possible" to avoid having to close down schools and businesses.

"The situation is critical. It's worrisome and we must act now," Legault said. "There is a real risk of a second wave."