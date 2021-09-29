Bloc candidate asks for recount in Brome-Missisquoi riding

A Bloc Québécois candidate is calling for a judicial recount in the federal riding of Brome-Missisquoi.

Marilou Alarie, the candidate who lost the riding, says she thinks a recount could overturn the results.

"It will be up to the judge to decide whether there is enough reason to go forward," she said. "The Bloc believes there are reasonable grounds to go forward."

About 60 issues were raised, including the number of votes not corresponding to the number of voters, Alarie told Par ici l'info.

"It doesn't add up in some places," she said. "There was an envelope that was found more than a week after the vote."

The Bloc candidate led by a slim majority at the end of election night. But after the mail-in ballots were counted, Liberal candidate Pascale St-Onge finally won the riding by 186 votes.

Her victory was confirmed three days after the Sept. 20 election.

"The first thing that catches our eye is that [the margin] is low," Alarie said.

"Anomalies are everywhere, not just in the mail-in votes, which were decisive."

Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet says he fully supports his candidate.

"In case of uncertainty in the counting process, when the gap is narrow, for me, we must go and check to protect the results, to protect democracy," he said. "This is the only reason behind our choice, which is also that of the Bloc Québécois."

The liberal candidate refused to comment on the request for a recount.