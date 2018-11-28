The morning before everything changed, Évelyne Mavoungou-Tsonga says her son, Blessing Moukoko, asked her to give him some moisturizer to take with him to school.

He had swim class, and the pool water dried out his skin and made it white. He wanted to make sure he could moisturize his skin before his next class.

Blessing, a 14-year-old student at École Père-Marquette in Rosemont, was found at the bottom of the pool that February day. He had a pulse when he was taken to hospital, but died days later.

"It's been very hard. My entire life turned upside down. It's a nightmare, I can barely believe it. I hurt all over. I can't do anything, I'm on sick leave, I can't sleep. I picture him every day — every day, every hour, every night," Mavoungou-Tsonga said.

Blessing's family announced Wednesday it plans to sue plans to sue the City of Montreal and the Commission scolaire de Montréal. The swim class took place Centre Père-Marquette, a city-run community centre.

Blessing Moukoko, 14, died earlier this year. His family is suing the school board and city. (GoFundMe)

Speaking softly and sniffling, Mavoungou-Tsonga said she still has many questions about what happened, despite the fact the coroner's report, released Tuesday, shed some light on the circumstances.

She and her family want answers, she said, so this never happens again.

"How did this happen? How is it possible, a child who goes to school and doesn't come back?"

Jean-Claude Moukoko, Blessing's father, said he and his son were buddies. He said there is no existing word to describe the way he feels.

"We just want to tell you that, along with our lawyer, we're going to make sure things change, so that other children can be safe.

"We could never wish this on even our greatest enemy."

Family believes city, school were negligent

Lawyer Jean-Pierre Ménard said while the coroner could not ascribe blame in the case, the family believes it was negligence.

They haven't determined a dollar amount for the lawsuit yet, he said, because a child's life has no price.

Coroner Dr. Louis Normandin's report revealed the teen was likely at the bottom of the pool for almost 40 minutes before he was pulled out.

Normandin pointed out since the lifeguard was helping to teach the class, there was no one whose only job was to watch the kids in the pool that day.

The lifeguard had to help teach the class because the teacher, a substitute, didn't have the required training to teach the class alone.

Blessing had self-identified as being unable to swim, and his friends also said he wasn't a strong swimmer.