Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet is denying allegations of sexual misconduct that were posted on social media Tuesday.

An anonymous person said the alleged events happened in 1999 in a Montreal bar. It is not known who wrote the post or whether they have filed a complaint with police.

CBC News has not verified the allegations or spoken to the person making them.

Blanchet issued a statement denying the allegations and inviting the person who made them to file a complaint with the authorities.

He said he will continue his professional activities and will not make any other comments.

Blanchet, a former provincial politician, led the Bloc to a strong showing in the last federal election, catapulting the party from also-ran status in the last two contests to a third place finish in the 2019 vote.

The party nabbed 22 more seats than it won in 2015 and finished narrowly behind the Liberals in the popular vote in Quebec.

Blanchet has supported the Liberal minority government on some key votes in the Commons but recently has soured on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's leadership.

Blanchet said Trudeau was "acting like a prince" by trying to push through new government programs with little opposition input, citing the government's plans to penalize emergency relief benefit fraudsters and roll out support payments for the disabled.

He has since called on Trudeau to step aside in favour of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland while the ethics commissioner probes the multi-million-dollar WE Charity contracts.