Montreal's Black Theatre Workshop returns to stage after pandemic pause

The Black Theatre Workshop in Montreal — Canada's longest-running Black theatre company — will be staging Pipeline, its first in-person performance since the start of the pandemic.

Written by American playwright Dominique Morisseau, Pipeline tells the story of a mother battling to shield her son from a discriminatory educational system.

It will be the Black Theatre Workshop's comeback production for what artistic director Tyrone Benskin calls the theatre's "50th-plus-one year."

"We affectionately call it that because our 50th anniversary was delayed by the zombie apocalypse, so we're kind of celebrating it this year," said Benskin. "We're glad to see that this [play] is heading toward fruition."

In the off-Broadway hit, Nya, a single mother and public school teacher, strives to help her son, Omar, succeed in private school after he gets involved in a "serious incident" that puts his future in jeopardy.

The play's director, ahdri zhina mandiela, believes the play's message will resonate with Montreal audiences, in spite of Pipeline being set in the U.S.

"We are all very much contributors to the system that … shapes people's lives to pass through from school to that prison pipeline," she said.

COVID complications

The director of Pipeline, ahdri zhina mandiela, said she hopes the play sparks audiences to say, 'Something needs to change, and I can be part of that change.' (Submitted by Danny Payne)

Resuming live theatre during the sixth wave of a global pandemic comes with a unique set of challenges.

The fifth wave of the pandemic already forced the Black Theatre Workshop to cancel its first two shows of the season, along with a school tour which had been fully booked.

One of the actors tested positive for COVID-19 on the first day of rehearsals for Pipeline and had to work with the rest of the cast remotely on Zoom, mandiela said.

"That challenge of actually working both in person and distanced is still with us, and we're keeping our fingers and toes and everything else crossed that both runs are not afflicted with any of the COVID," she said.

Bilingual casting

The same Pipeline cast involved in the English production will also perform the French interpretation, translated by Mishka Lavigne.

Performing the play in both official languages, mandiela says, will allow the production to "cross the border of bilingualism" that Montrealers navigate daily.

"Here, we are really looking to speak to a Montreal audience of all ilk," she said. "This is part of the reason [for performing in] English and French."

Benskin said performing in French, as well as English, will help expose francophone audiences to the issues raised in the play.

"This is an attempt to share an aspect of who we are as a community," he said. "I hope it sparks an exchange in a way that allows French stories to be brought to the English community.

"We don't know each other's artistic communities, and I'm hoping that this will help begin that conversation."

For mandiela, immersing audiences in the play is an opportunity to provoke thought about issues that may not have been top of mind.

"Coming away, I want folks to say, 'Yeah, I get it,'" mandiela said. "'And gee, something needs to change, and I can be part of that change.'"

The cast of Pipeline, all bilingual, will perform in English from April 12 to 23 and in French, from April 26 to May 8. They are, from clockwise from top left, Jean Bernard, Jenny Brizard, Gloria Mampuya, Grégory Yves, Schubert Pierre-Louis and Anie Pascale. (Black Theatre Workshop)

Pipeline runs in English, from April 12 to 23, and in French, from April 26 to May 8, at Théâtre La Licorne, at 4559 Papineau Avenue in Montreal.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.