Black hair salon provides much needed sisterhood in Quebec City

(Graphic designed by DestaNation Creative Agency)

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

"When George Floyd called his mama before he died, he called every Black woman," said Plaquie Zion, who owns Salon de Plaquie in Quebec City.

For years, Plaquie's hair salon has been a space for her sisterhood to congregate, to feel safe, and to talk about issues facing Black women in the city.

George Floyd's murder forced Canada into a racial reckoning. That — and the stress caused by the pandemic — increased the need for community, Plaque says.

"We have to get together, you know, to see if we're all okay."

When she founded her salon, she discovered the power that comes from having that space. In some ways, it was accidental. She knew people loved talking to their hair stylist. She was ready for that. But once she got started, she realized her salon could be so much more.

She thinks about it in relation to her own life. Before becoming an entrepreneur, she worked in customer service for an insurance company. She says she realized that, no matter how many diplomas she had, she would never get the promotion she deserved. She wouldn't find that space where she could thrive.

Plaquie recognizes that being a hair stylist means she can also be a sympathetic ear for her clients. (Olivia Lapperière-Roy/Radio-Canada)

And for years, she felt alone in this experience. She didn't have any Black friends with whom to share it. And she couldn't be herself because she was trying to fit in where others had apparently decided she couldn't.

"So if they will never give me my place, I will have to create my place," she said. "I needed to create a job where I can be valid, where I can be a boss."

And so she did.

Salon de Plaquie opened in 2018. She had 15 regular clients at the time.

"Clients started opening up to me," she said. "I realized that we are not alone."

She thought that if one client feels this way, maybe others do too. Maybe they need a safe space to get together, to talk, to be themselves.

LISTEN: Plaquie Zion shares her story on CBC's Breakaway

Quebec AM 11:49 Black Changemakers - Plaquie Zion, founder of Sisterhood Quebec Black women in Quebec CIty come together once a month to discuss issues related to being black in Quebec City and mobilize to create change. As part of our series on Black Changemakers, the CBC's Marika Wheeler met with Plaquie Zion, the founder of Sisterhood Quebec. 11:49

Increasingly, her shop became a place where people could discuss religion, politics, and issues facing the Black community.

Word got around.

Soon her 15 clients grew to 47. People told their cousins, sisters, mothers. Plaquie recognized that magic was happening.

"For me, magic things need a name," she said. This is why she now calls it a sisterhood.

Plaquie's clients will sometimes spend a whole day in her salon. For them, it's not just a place to get their hair styled; it's a place where they can be themselves. (Olivia Laperriere-Roy/Radio-Canada)

Plaquie still wonders if the spirit of the sisterhood will remain as her membership grows. Can the group jump from 15 women to 100 and still be a safe space?

She doesn't have the answer yet. Maybe she will have to restructure the organization.

But, she is clear on one thing.

"If we are together, we are stronger," she said. "I'm glad that I constructed something for my community."

The Black Changemakers is a special series recognizing individuals who, regardless of background or industry, are driven to create a positive impact in their community. From tackling problems to showing small gestures of kindness on a daily basis, these changemakers are making a difference and inspiring others. Meet all the changemakers here .

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.