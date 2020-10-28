'A beautiful story of resilience': Black community marks Emancipation Day in Montreal

Members of the Montreal Black community are coming together to mark Emancipation Day on Sunday afternoon, saying it represents both a celebration of freedom and a commemoration of one of the darkest chapters of Canada's history.

The event, organized by the Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association, one of the oldest of its kind in Quebec, will feature speeches, music, spoken word performances at the Corona Theatre and be followed by a historical walk through Old Montreal.

Tiffany Callender, executive director of the association, said they partnered with music festival POP Montreal to make the event happen, in honour of the first Canada-wide day marking the Slavery Abolition Act of 1833.

"We thought it was important in Montreal to give the credence and the opportunity to anchor this event in recognition of the abolishment of slavery by the British empire," said Callender.

The legislation ended slavery in the colonies on Aug. 1, 1834. Like Juneteenth in the U.S., this is the first year that the date for Emancipation Day has been recognized as a federal holiday.

Callender said that while events like Juneteenth have gained international recognition, less attention has been paid to the Black experience north of the border.

"In Canada we have our own story, we have our own voice and I believe that we often do not give ourselves the chance to hyper-focus on the contributions of Black Canadians and their experiences," said Callender.

"We are known as a country that's inclusive and diverse, but that should not negate the opportunity to give the specificity around the experience of Black Canadians."

Callender said that events like these help to educate people about the history of slavery in Canada, which they may not have learned about in school.

"I think it gives us a chance to be honest as a Canadian community, to look at the horrors and the different elements that are dark in our story," she said.

"But then it's also a beautiful story of resilience, where this community then went forward to produce some of the most brilliant minds and large contributions to this country. And that story is still not told as efficiently as it can be and as explicitly as it should be."

While the event looks back on a sombre reality, Callender says the accomplishments of the Black community since Emancipation are also cause for celebration.

"We are the descendants of the ancestors who made it through the darkest period of human history in the last 400 years, one of them absolutely. And then also, we are here. And we are their dream. We are the result of being able to grow and shape Canada and its culture."

'It's important to know where we come from'

Alberto Syllion said it was an honour to be asked to host the Emancipation Day event in Montreal. (Submitted by Alberto Syllion)

The event on Sunday is hosted by Alberto Syllion, an active member of the Montreal Black community and a member of the charitable motorcycle club the Hilarious Riders.

Syllion said he jumped at the chance to be part of the event.

"To have the honour to host, the first year that it's official that it's the Emancipation Day, it's a real honour for me," he told CBC.

He said the educational element of the event and spreading awareness around it is more important than ever.

"Personally, I think every part of history is important, even the dark side," he said. "I think it's important to know where we come from and what we fought for."

Syllion said in a time when many people are uninformed about the history of slavery in Quebec, it's necessary to shine a light on it.

"Most people think that slavery only happened in the United States, in the Caribbean, but we have a whole history of slavery here. Our hands are also dirty," he said.

"By trying to not acknowledge those facts, it's a memory genocide."

Rito Joseph gives tours focusing on the history of Black people in Montreal. (Shari Okeke/CBC)

Educating people and keeping the stories of Black Montrealers alive is a central part of what Rito Joseph does, as he leads historical walking tours through Montreal.

Joseph will be leading a walk following Sunday's event, with a stop at Place D'Youville in Montreal where in 1834, people gathered to celebrate the abolition of slavery.

He told CBC that the walk following the live show will be a symbolic march in the name of the ancestors who first set foot on Montreal soil.

Joseph said growing up, he didn't learn much about the history of Black people in Montreal or Quebec, and it was only later that he started to become curious.

He said highlighting this history, and bringing it to the attention of young people especially, is essential.

The Emancipation Day event in Montreal takes place at the Corona Theatre starting at 4 p.m. The walk begins at Place D'Youville at 6:30 p.m.

