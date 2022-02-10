Creating a safe space for survivors of sexual assault

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Tarah Paul always knew she wanted to help Black women, whether they be victims of gender-based violence or asylum seekers or members of Montreal's queer Black community. She knew she had to do something.

But once she started working in non-profit organizations and centres for victims of sexual violence, she saw how overwhelmingly white many of those places were — and the effect that had on Black people seeking help.

"A safe space is not necessarily there when we try to get access to services," she said. "White supremacy is everywhere we work."

Paul said at the centre, she'd see clients happy and surprised to encounter another person of colour because they felt they would share a deeper understanding of the cultural factors at play.

"[There's a fear of] stigmatizing our community when we talk about sexual violence that we've experienced, especially if the perpetrator is a Black man, for example," she said. "Those things that we understand as a community, it's not necessarily understood when we go get support."

Tarah Paul says there is a striking lack of Black staff in sexual violence support centres in Montreal. (C. Pantin Photography)

'You don't want to explain things'

Queer Black people also have to often explain the intersection of their racial and sexual identities, she said.

"When you are trying to go get help, you don't want to explain things. You just want the person to listen and to understand."

Paul decided to do something about it. She started offering training to people at non-profit organizations and sexual assault centres to address issues such as the way colonialism affects people's interactions, especially aimed at those who work with refugees.

Her work had its challenges.

"We don't want to talk about racism in non-profit organizations or just in general," Paul said.

"As a Black woman, you're questioned on your competency. So sometimes they were kind of questioning what I was saying, as if it was maybe not true," she said. "It was really hard."

It was still rewarding, however, Paul said, especially when she was able to break through and reach a point of understanding with those she was training.

Paul says that there are often miscommunications when marginalized people seek support services. (Submitted by Tarah Paul)

It's something she plans to keep doing, both at the local level and with the Canadian government, where she is working on a project called Advancing Gender Equity for Black Women, Girls and Gender Diverse People in Canada.

She also continues her work with the Montréal-Nord advocacy group Hoodstock to tackle sexual violence in that community.

"Even if it's hard working in a non-profit in terms of mental health, I still want to just be there and to work, to just be present and make those changes," she said.

