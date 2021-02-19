This artist and educator combines creativity and well-being to empower her community

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Growing up, Roen Higgins didn't have a life that looked like what the Cosby family or Full House's Tanner girls dealt with on TV.

She was in foster care. Teachers would tell her she wouldn't make it to see the age of 16. Adults would talk down to her, saying she wouldn't succeed if she pursued her dreams of being an architect or an artist.

After high school, she decided she wasn't going to let herself be labelled, and that she would become someone who encourages others to persevere, no matter what they've gone through.

"I overcame and I'm able to impact others and connect with young people. Not to say that I know what's happening and I could be in their shoes, but I can definitely empathize and have them shift their perspective of how they can overcome."

Higgins is a special education technician, and has worked for the English Montreal School Board for 20 years. She is also a life coach, speaker, spoken word artist and event producer.

Since her teen years, she has been cultivating relationships with different community organizations, and sees herself as a bridge that connects those organizations with each other and with community members.

She holds what she calls empowerment events for young people, women and creatives, featuring performers, food and interactive activities.

The goal of each event is defined based on what community members tell her they need. When young men came to her asking for health advice or how to brush their hair, she helped them, but recognized an opportunity.

She organized The Line Up, an event for men young and old to meet in a barbershop setting and have meaningful conversations on topics from mental health to grooming to relationships, while getting their hair cut.

"That's what inspires me, is the frustration to see that they're hitting a wall and they don't feel like they have support, and providing that for them," she said.

"I want them to know that, hey, there are so many people who are experts in this area or [who] you can trust and are dynamic and amazing."

Another event, called Shift, brought women together to acknowledge the ways in which their lives will shift, and empower them to love and care for themselves. She also arranged a career fair featuring Black professionals from all walks of life.

In the spring, she plans to hold a get-together for women who are part of what's known as the sandwich generation, middle-aged adults who take care of their children and their parents. She is also trying to find ways to help young people who are struggling in the pandemic.

Higgins has been performing under the name BlueRiva as a spoken word artist for more than 15 years, and is part of the KalmUnity Vibe Collective and L'Art Selah collective.

One of her earliest spoken word poems was about watching her mother and others in her life deal with mental illness. It was then she realized there was a way to combine her art and her work, creativity and well-being.

She has performed her poetry at funerals, weddings and an event with former Governor General Michaëlle Jean, and has participated in panels to talk about creating and storytelling as a way to provide comfort.

She has learned to be mindful of the power her words can have.

"That's the important part, is to know that you can impact others through your words and empower them to also figure out what their story is."