Meet Renate Betts, who is building up a neighbourhood through her work

Renate Betts says her work allows her to give back to her community, a core value her parents instilled in her. (Myrna Lashley)

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Renate Betts has been working or volunteering in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood for more than 20 years.

She describes NDG as a community of dichotomies; there are beautiful tree lined streets, lovely bakeries and shops, and also deteriorating social housing and people struggling with food insecurity and unemployment.

"People are redefining NDG as being a very affluent neighbourhood. And in fact, there are pockets that really aren't and still need help, and that help is not necessarily forthcoming," she said.

Two years ago, Betts became the director of the Westhaven Elmhurst Community Recreation Association, more commonly known as Westhaven, in NDG. The centre was established in 1970, and today serves between 300 and 400 people a year.

It offers programs for kids and teenagers between ages six and 17 including homework help, sports, game nights, summer camps and dance classes. Right now, Betts is working with three other community organizations in the area on a project to ensure their staff has the tools to cope with their stress.

The centre is hosting a series of virtual workshops and talks facilitated by McGill psychiatry professor Myrna Lashley, who is Betts' mother, about issues facing Black people, and how to build a stronger, more resilient community.

The workshops, started in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd last summer, aim to bridge the gap between those who want to support people in Black communities and helping those people find their own voice.

Betts said her parents instilled in her the importance of giving back to her community.

"I have tried to find work that would allow me to do that, and I think I finally have," she said.

Over the years, Betts has served on the board of non-profit organizations, volunteered at others, and has also been involved in politics at the municipal, provincial and federal levels, something she feels more Black women need to do. She said Marlene Jennings, the former Liberal MP for the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce—Lachine riding, opened doors for her.

Betts said she has too often come across young Black people who have not had their intrinsic value as humans reinforced, for whatever reason.

"What I want them to understand is that here in this place, in Westhaven, in that building, you are safe, you're heard, you're valued, and we're going to work for you," she said.

Like many people, Betts has been trying to work from home as much as possible. But about a month or two ago, she needed to make her way down to the centre.

When she arrived, the after-school program was running. Before she had a chance to tell the kids to keep their distance, she was swarmed.

"There was this puppy pile of children, you know, hugging my legs and my waist, and I'm trying not to touch them and yelling 'COVID!'" she said.

"But at the same time, what an incredible feeling to walk into a place and have children be thrilled to see you. That has to be because I have done something for them that makes them happy, that makes them feel safe."