Black Changemakers: Giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities throughout the month of February. Find a new story here each day starting Feb. 1.

CBC Black Changemakers started rather humbly in 2021. At the time, the hope was to bring light to Quebec's Black communities after a year marked by protests over police brutality and a global pandemic that revealed longstanding disparities in health care.

We needed a celebration, a space where our stories of resistance and triumph could be collected and shared. And if we're honest we, quite frankly, needed a break from the unrelenting trauma cycle.

We could have stuck to highlighting examples of Black excellence. Each day a new face of change, vision and impact. However, it quickly became clear that this could not just be another award ceremony. Black Changemakers presented an opportunity to amplify too-often unheard Black voices; to draw strength and inspiration from their stories and fuel hope for a new generation.

It's hard to believe that in the first year we worried whether we would find 28 changemakers to feature for Black History Month. We never imagined that our call for nominations would result in over 500 submissions. Now, as we embark on our third edition, our selection committee continues to be tasked with whittling down our list to just 28. Yes, there are technically 31 this year — but who's counting?

For 2023, we will bring you stories from a variety of changemakers exploring the intersections of race, purpose and justice. Among this year's laureates are teachers, mental health advocates and youth who have already recognized their power to create change. And regardless of background or age, they are all motivating communities to help realize a world where everyone is a changemaker.

Discover our changemakers across all of our platforms: web, radio, TV and social media. And while we will definitely be celebrating in February, the series will also serve as a springboard for meaningful discussions and storytelling throughout the year.

Have a story to tell? Are you a changemaker? Know a changemaker? Write to us at blackchangemakersqc@cbc.ca

Be the change that you seek.

The Black Changemakers is a special series recognizing individuals who, regardless of background or industry, are driven to create a positive impact in their community. From tackling problems to showing small gestures of kindness on a daily basis, these changemakers are making a difference and inspiring others.