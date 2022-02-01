Carving a space for the Black LGBTQ+ community through film and art

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

When the Massimadi film festival was born in 2009, Montreal's Black LGBTQ+ community was "unseen," according to the event's creator.

"They were unseen in society, in general, and they were unseen in the media, in movies," said Laurent Lafontant.

A lot has changed since then.

The festival's first edition took place in a few classrooms at the Université du Québec à Montréal, with organizers screening documentaries that focused on the struggles of Black LGBTQ+ people.

Now in its 14th year, Massimadi has solidified its brand as an arts and film festival that takes place during Black History Month at locations all around the city, including at the McCord Museum.

Laurent Lafontant is the founder of the Massimadi film festival. (Submitted by Laurent Lafontant)

Beyond documentaries, Lafontant now aims to showcase films made by Black LGBTQ+ creators which feature characters from that community.

It's a big step towards making people prouder of who they are, he said.

"We think that if people see themselves, and see models, it will be easier for them to believe in their identity and to know there's nothing wrong about that and to know they are normal," Lafontant said.

"Our goal, for the moment, is to be there, and to force ourselves into the conversation — to be in the public space, showing our movies in schools, universities, in museums, to be on TV, to be in literature — so that our lives are part of society."

Massimadi's audience is growing, and more artists are vying for a spot in the event's lineup, Lafontant said.

After more than a decade at the helm, he says he's as motivated as ever.

"Nothing is completely safe. Even though we have more rights than before, things can be changed if we let go, so it's still important to talk about these realities, those marginalized communities," he said.

Lafontant hasn't let the pandemic disrupt the festival's momentum.

This February, just like last February, Massimadi will be online due to public health restrictions.

There are drawbacks to holding a virtual festival, the organizer admitted.

"It becomes a bit harder to bring people together," he said.

But it also allows the festival to reach an audience it normally wouldn't.

"In other regions, there is a smaller Black community, and people don't have those opportunities to have a festival like us," he said. "So for many people, it was like a relief and a sense of community."

Lafontant says it is impossible to completely do away with racism and homophobia, but normalizing the lives of Black LGBTQ+ people through art is an important step towards that goal.

