This hiker is making nature a natural place for everyone to be

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

It started as a way to see family during the pandemic: Jamillah Jean and her family would meet outside, physically distancing themselves on the sidewalks, in order to spend time together.

Finally Jean, who loves nature, suggested a new venue: hiking on the walking trails in and around Montreal.

"We started to realize, wow, wait just a minute, [there are] not that many Black people on trail," Jean said. "There's not a lot of racialized groups at all when we're outdoors."

"It just sparked an idea in my head. I was like: 'I feel like that needs to change.'"

Jean founded Hike MTL , a community group that aims to get Black Montrealers and other people of colour to feel comfortable enjoying nature and taking up that space outdoors.

Watching a village come together

She said it's not just a question of who is out on the trails. Whether she went to buy the tickets online or purchase equipment, Jean said, she rarely — if ever — saw a person of colour represented, even in the advertising.

"If you're not seeing other people that look like you … you're going to be hesitant," Jean said. "Naturally, you're just going to be like, 'Yeah, it's not for me.'"

Jean said people told her getting out in nature is not something they thought they could do, or they were too scared or hesitant to try.

"I also heard, 'Black people don't hike. I'm not going to go out there by myself. I'm not crazy,'" she said, laughing.

But once people are out in a group, hiking, Jean said, it's like watching a village come together.

Jamillah Jean took up hiking as a means of staying connected with family in the pandemic. (Submitted by Jamillah Jean)

Almost all the first-timers come back for another adventure, she said. Jean has had to start capping the number of people on the hikes, and she is recruiting more people to help lead the events.

As fall turned to winter, Jean organized other activities, encouraging people to try skiing or snowshoeing on Mount Royal, or on Cap-Saint-Jacques Nature Park in Montreal's West Island and Raimbault Park in Cartierville.

Winter sports, especially, have traditionally been seen as activities for white people, she said. It's another mindset she is trying to change.

Jean's message for anyone still on the fence about trying out hiking is to make the leap and get in touch, because she says nothing compares to being out there with your community.

"I feel like I'm at home in the woods, not only because I'm surrounded by nature, but also because I'm surrounded by people that look like me. And we're just really at peace," she said.

"It's hard to put my finger on what that feeling is, but it's an amazing feeling."

The Black Changemakers is a special series recognizing individuals who, regardless of background or industry, are driven to create a positive impact in their community. From tackling problems to showing small gestures of kindness on a daily basis, these changemakers are making a difference and inspiring others. Meet all the changemakers here .