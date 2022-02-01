Jamil Springer's flag football teams have won national championships

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Helping kids to believe in themselves is at the heart of Jamil Springer's football coaching philosophy.

A Montreal high school football coach, Springer founded the Flight Football School in 2017. The mentorship and sports program based in Montreal's Lachine borough gives nearly 350 underprivileged kids the opportunity to play flag football, a no-contact variation of American football where players must remove opponents' flags from their carrier belt. The school also provides them with tutoring services and school supplies.

At Dalbé-Viau high school in Lachine, he coached students who were mostly new immigrants, many from Haiti and countries in Africa, which made him want to build an environment where kids would not feel judged.

"A lot of them are dealing with the bare minimum," he said. "They don't have winter jackets…. It's winter, and they're wearing sneakers."

Seeing that, Springer started an annual clothing drive through the Flight school to help players dress warmly for what is sometimes their first Montreal winter.

"It's tough, especially being new to a new city or not having the same funds as your classmates," he said.

"I was just giving [students] something to make them feel like they're part of something – and something that they can go home and hold their heads high about."

Jamil Springer says that as a football coach, he can help provide a moment that kids look forward to each week. (Submitted by Jamil Springer)

It's already happening. In the five years since the launch of the Flight Football School, participants have won national championships and competed in mixed divisions at international tournaments.

Pandemic permitting, Springer and his team of 10- and 11-year-olds will take off to Las Vegas on Feb. 6 to attend an all-star Pro-Bowl NFL tournament, where they'll trade tips with professional football players.

Promoting well-being through sport

Praised as a community superhero for his extensive volunteering, Springer lives and breathes sports. He credits coaching the St-Hubert Rebelles — a local bantam football team — with making him realize how much influence he could have on young people's well-being through football.

"Whatever's going on at home or at school, the little hour and a half that [the players and I] spend together … it kind of alters their entire week," he said. "It gives them a new perspective on life."

One benefit of taking part in flag football that's often overlooked, he says, is how gaining a newfound support system through sports improves players' mental health.

"If for whatever reason, something is going on that you know they don't feel comfortable about or they feel overwhelmed, they have a place to kind of express that," he said.

"[Young people] are facing a lot of different struggles that maybe potentially I didn't face," said Springer. "The adults need to do a better job just listening to the young voices."

