She wants Montrealers to forge a connection with the water that surrounds them

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

When Cyrielle Noël learned how to swim at the age of two, it was the start of a lifelong love of water and fascination with the waterways that surround the island of Montreal.

That curiosity helped spawn a career in urban planning with a specific focus on the use of marine spaces.

Noël works for Ocean Bridge, an organization that connects youths and young professionals across Canada and encourages them to create projects aimed at ocean conservation.

She is also a swimming instructor, and that's another way she shares her passion for waterways with others.

In 2019, Noël launched Eau-Dacité, a project aimed at inspiring and mobilizing people to connect to the island's waterways — which she describes as the "original source of urbanization" — and to find ways to improve and sustain them.

Through Eau-Dacité, she plans to undertake research to influence municipal policy, looking for innovative ways to integrate the island's watershed in urban planning and promoting solutions to issues such as flood management.

Through the project, she offers consulting services to businesses, as well as swimming lessons for children.

"Swimming is just such a determinant as to whether someone is going to be able to nurture that connection," Noël said.

"If you are unable to swim, you won't necessarily feel as comfortable going kayaking, fishing or even being in a boat."

Noël says learning how to swim is also a way for young people to get more acquainted with the marine environment.

"Let's say we're trying to get them accustomed to submerging their whole body under water," she says.

Cyrielle Noël wants Montrealers to be more conscious of the water systems around them. (Submitted by Cyrielle Noël)

"What does an iceberg look like?" she says she will ask. "It's mostly underwater, so I want you to put your body under water."

"We're kind of straddling the two spheres and reinforcing things in a playful way."

In 2019, Noël organized a one-day waterfront festival in downtown Montreal to celebrate World Oceans Day.

"I found that there wasn't really a space where we could celebrate waterway heritage," she said.

Pandemic restrictions permitting, Noël hopes to build on that event. Getting more children comfortable swimming is key.

"You're kind of creating a little kind of army of environmental stewards," she said. "My hope is to eventually create a blue generation for Montreal, so everyone has that within their consciousness."

