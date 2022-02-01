Working to feed not just the body, but the soul

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

When Charlene Hunte greets people who walk into the food bank she runs, her goal isn't simply to feed them, but to nourish their soul — with calypso, reggae or soft music.

"When the clients come in, we're like, 'Hey man!'" said Hunte, a self-described party girl. Sometimes, she takes them by the hand and dances.

"When you come in here and you see people laughing and joking, and you're meeting them with music, they forget that they're going into a food bank."

Hunte took over as the head of the Union United Church's food bank after retiring from the health-care field in 2019. Not long after, she lost most of her help: many of the volunteers were older, and when the pandemic hit, it wasn't safe for them to participate.

That left Hunte with just a handful of volunteers, as demand for the food bank skyrocketed. While the bank did get some donations, Hunte said they had to hit the road to keep their fridges and shelves stocked with meat and fresh vegetables.

"It takes a lot of running around, driving around when you see a sale," she explained.

"You pick up, like, 100 bags of onions, 100 bags of potatoes. You throw them in your car. You come back because the car is too heavy. You drop them back off at the church. You just do this thing non-stop, non-stop."

But Hunte said the food bank never missed a day. She said it was important for it to be there, open — a place where people were allowed to be happy.

Hunte runs the Union United Church's food bank. (Submitted by Charlene Hunte)

"Every day on the news, we hear about tragedies and things happening in the world and in our communities," she said. "But when you can do something for that person, in that time, it means a lot."

It's something she knows about firsthand. Hunte said she had to learn to live with grief after losing two of her sons. Isaiah died when he was only two, after routine surgery led to a fatal infection. Her other son, Andrew , was shot dead outside of Concordia University, after attempting to break up a fight. He was 22.

"I had to take the time to go through my grieving," she said. "My grieving and losing."

Hunte has refused to let her grief define her, however. She said she's always been a "doer" — and she'll continue to "do," as long as she can.

"I'll put my best foot forward and try and see if I can help somebody or talk to somebody," she said, "and just hope that they're able to get through that one day."

The Black Changemakers is a special series recognizing individuals who, regardless of background or industry, are driven to create a positive impact in their community. From tackling problems to showing small gestures of kindness on a daily basis, these changemakers are making a difference and inspiring others. Meet all the changemakers here .