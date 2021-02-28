Meet the Montrealer spreading positivity through African dance

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Armel Omatoko has been dancing since he was 13 years old. Growing up in Africa, in both Congo and Ivory Coast, he said music and dance has always been a part of his life.

"Dancing, where I'm from, is a big part of the culture," he said. "I use dancing for everything I do."

Omatoko has been giving dance classes and working as a choreographer since he moved to Montreal six years ago.

He founded the dance studio Uplift514 and started giving classes for free online when the pandemic hit.

"I was at home just like everybody when the first wave of COVID and confinement came. I'm really active, I like to move around, and I can't just stay idle and do nothing," he said.

Omatoko started thinking about ways "to motivate people, to give them something positive, something that can help them through this tough period."

So he started streaming regular dance classes on Instagram.

"It was good to share the energy and put smiles on people's faces."

Omatoko also works at the Maison des jeunes l'Escampette youth centre in Little Burgundy.

He said working with kids and teaching them African-influenced styles of dance fits into his mission "to elevate and motivate people through dancing."

He said dance provides a chance for kids to "express themselves, let off some steam and let out some energy, 'cause they have a lot of it."

Omatoko said the youth centre supports kids and teens with school work, social events and specialized programs, giving them the tools they need to succeed in life.

"A lot of kids here are minorities and immigrants, so a lot of times there's this mental block as far as being dealt not the best cards in life. So the challenges would be to just allow them to realize the opportunities that they still have, and to help them push through those mental blocks. That's the most challenging part of it."

As a youth worker, Omatoko also acts as a role model, teaching young people that their dreams are within reach.

"What's most gratifying for me is to see them happy, and to give them hope and positive energy," he said.

Beyond encouraging young people to get active, Omatoko said he wants to show them what is possible when you pursue your passions.

"Just to see when these kids are able to accomplish something, the pride in their faces ... it's amazing."