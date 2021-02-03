Akilah Newton turned a passion for the arts into her vocation

CBC Quebec is highlighting people from the province's Black communities who are giving back, inspiring others and helping to shape our future. These are the Black Changemakers.

Akilah Newton's first big role was as an angel in the nativity play at her church.

Some years later, she auditioned for her elementary school's production of Annie. Newton had her sights set on the part of Molly, Annie's best friend. She wound up as a member of the ensemble, but enjoyed it all the same.

Those shoestring productions were her first taste of the performing arts. But it was as a preteen, when her parents took her to Place des Arts to see a performance of Dreamgirls, that she realized her interest could be turned into a career.

"I remember being in disbelief that people could sing and dance and make money for a living," she said.

She has since trained in music, drama, dance, and stage production, and has obtained a bachelor's degree in arts, music and entertainment management.

In 2009, she started Overture with the Arts, a non-profit that offers kids access to quality, low-cost programming so they can create their own masterpieces.

"I've always been drawn to working with kids because they have such curious minds and helping shape their minds is really important," she said.

"If you have that positive, lasting effect in their lives, they're going to go on and do great things and give back to the community."

But Newton didn't stop there. Going into schools and working with children, she realized there was a lack of information about Canadian Black history, so she and her twin brother, Omari Newton, launched a Black History Month tour.

Now in its 10th year, the tour teaches students about different aspects of Black history, from inspirational people such as Viola Desmond, retired senator Anne Clare Cools and Willie O'Ree, to forgotten Black communities in this country. She estimates the number of presentations they've done through the years to be in the hundreds.

When she realized there weren't many resources in school libraries about Canadian Black history, she decided to create more. There are now two volumes of Big Dreamers, the Canadian Black History Activity Book for Kids, which she co-wrote. Her third book, Movers, Shakers, History Makers: The Canadian Black History Book of Rhymes, was recently published.

The initial goal was to help kids dream big, but Newton admits she didn't expect the project she started to do "some weekend workshops and maybe a summer camp" would turn into a nationwide organization that holds workshops in Quebec, Ontario, Alberta and B.C.

But before Newton started inspiring others, she sought it out for herself. She lists Yolande James, the first Black woman to sit as a Member of the National Assembly, Viola Desmond, a businesswoman and civil rights advocate who refused to give up her seat in a whites-only section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre in 1946, and her mother and father, who emigrated from Trinidad in the 1970s, as sources of inspiration.

Newton said she mainly learned about Black history from her parents, who made sure there were books on Nelson Mandela, Harriet Tubman and other topics and historical figures in their home.

Her mother, who was a social worker, used to put on an annual youth talent show every February for children in the foster care system. The event was a celebration Black excellence, and she and her siblings attended the shows.

Newton sees the work she is doing now, in a way, as a continuation of the legacy her mom started.

The Black Changemakers is a special series recognizing individuals who, regardless of background or industry, are driven to create a positive impact in their community. From tackling problems to showing small gestures of kindness on a daily basis, these changemakers are making a difference and inspiring others. Read more stories here.