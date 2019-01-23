10 more years of Bixi: Bike-sharing to be in all 19 boroughs by 2028

Montreal's bicycle-sharing service will keep operating until at least 2028.

The City of Montreal reached an agreement with the not-for-profit corporation Bixi Montreal to keep the bikes on city streets for the next 10 years.

Bixi is promising to be in all 19 of the city's boroughs by then, in time for the 20th anniversary of the service's operation in the city.

The agreement shows that Bixi's administrators have "rebuilt the confidence and pride of Montrealers," said Bixi Montreal president Marie Elaine Farley in a statement.

The city took over Bixi's local operations after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2014, with $50 million owed to creditors, including Montreal.

Bixi's current fleet is made up of nearly 10,800 bicycles and 912 docking stations.

As previously announced, Bixi will expand to five new boroughs this year: Lachine, Saint-Laurent, Montréal-North, Anjou and Saint-Léonard.

Sixty new docking stations and 1,000 bicycles will be added to the network when the season begins in April.

Last year, the company says a record 5.3 million trips were made.