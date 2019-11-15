Bixi has record-breaking season, despite competition from Jump and Lime

Bixi is ending its 2019 season on a high note, celebrating what it says was a record-breaking year, despite e-scooters and bike-sharing competitors making their Montreal debut.

Bixi said that 320,000 people took more than 5.8 million trips on its network. That's an increase of eight per cent over last year.

Altogether, Bixi bikes covered more than 10 million kilometres.

The service also expanded to six new boroughs in 2019: Lachine, Saint-Laurent, Montreal-Nord, Anjou, Saint-Léonard and Pointe-aux-Trembles.

Bixi also offered monthly Free Bixi Sundays, and made the bikes free on Sept. 27, the day of the city's climate march.

"Bike sharing has become a vital part of the city's public transit network," the bike-sharing company said in a statement.

But Bixi isn't the only alternate transportation mode saying it's had a good year.



Uber's competing bike-sharing service Jump and the e-scooter company Lime are both hailing their first year in the city as a success.

'A great start'

The bright red Jump bikes were used by 30,000 unique users since Uber's pilot project began about five months ago, which the company said shows a "real enthusiasm" for the service.

The Jump bikes were widely criticized when they were first introduced, because users were not respecting the city bylaws about where the dockless bikes can be parked.

"When it comes to the parking issue, we want to make sure that all users respect the rules set by the municipality," the company said in a statement.

Jump bikes and Lime scooters were sometimes left parked where they weren't supposed to be. (Kristy Snell/CBC)

Jump said it warned 1,700 cyclists about improper parking, fined repeat offenders, and revoked access to the app for some.

As for Lime, the company said that it "yielded a number of learnings" over the course of a three-month pilot of its e-scooters.

Over 200,000 scooter trips were taken in Montreal. Most of the trips were relatively short, though the company said that one user rode a scooter for more than 10 kilometres.

The busiest day for Lime was the day of the climate march, as users commuted in and around the downtown core.

"This reinforces e-scooters are a means of transportation to reduce pollution and mitigate climate change," Lime said.

The City of Montreal has not said whether it will renew Jump and Lime's pilot projects in 2020.