Long-awaited Bixi now in Lachine—and 4 more Montreal boroughs

One of the sure signs of spring in Montreal is the return of Bixi stands on its streets. And this year five more Montreal boroughs now have the bike share program.

Lachine is one of them, after residents there had been asking for Bixi to come to the area, known for its scenic bikepath, for years. There was even a Facebook page lobbying for the program.

"It's very exciting," said Borough Mayor Maja Vodanovic. "I feel that we're connected now to the rest of Montreal."

Bixi has also expanded to Anjou, Saint-Laurent, Montreal North and Saint-Leonard. The expansion includes 1,000 new bikes in circulation.

Five stands were installed in Lachine. Vodanovic says so far three quarters of the bikes on the stands are usually gone.

Lachine is looking 👌 this morning <a href="https://t.co/IrBtxYL24r">pic.twitter.com/IrBtxYL24r</a> —@katemckenna8

"One is right next to my office so I see they're getting used and I check," she said, laughing.

Vodanovic, who is a member of Projet Montréal, says she vowed in her electoral campaign to push for Bixi in Lachine.

"It happened faster than we were expecting," she said. "I never thought people would be this happy to have Bixi."