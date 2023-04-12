Like cycling in the winter? Montreal's Bixi season now runs all year long

Montreal's Bixi season is kicking off for a 15th year, but this one will be different — the city has announced the bike-sharing service will be available all year long, including in the winter.

The year-round availability of the service is part of a pilot project that will cover territory spanning 100 square kilometres across seven boroughs.

"We know that in the month of November, when the Bixis leave, there are still plenty of nice weather days to bike and people are disappointed," said Sophie Mauzerolle, the executive committee member responsible for transportation and mobility.

The last day for Bixis in Montreal is usually Nov. 15, but the city is now planning to have many of these stations available all year. (Shawn Apel/CBC)

Alexandre Taillefer, who chairs the board of Bixi Montreal, said about 150 of the city's 850 bike-sharing stations will be included in the pilot project.

He said Bixi will make sure to clear snow from the stations when needed.

"We will manage issues related to snow but we have to remember that it only snows [heavily] about 10 days per year," Taillefer said.

The pilot project will only include traditional bikes, not electric ones. The bikes will be equipped with studded tires to deal with slippery conditions. The stations that will be part of the project will be located near Metro stations and close to the city's large bike path network called the Réseau express vélo (REV).

Workers install a Bixi docking station in the Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood as the bike-sharing service prepares for its 15th season. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Bixi is projecting an average of about 4,000 daily users during the winter.

"That's not nothing," said Taillefer, adding that the number would be about 10 per cent of a total on a typical day during the regular Bixi season.

"And that's with a lot fewer bikes and a lot fewer stations. So we think that it will stir up a lot of enthusiasm."

The city also announced it is adding 36 more BIXI stations this season.

Mauzerolle, who is also a city councillor in the Ville-Marie borough, said the 36 new stations will serve central neighbourhoods as well as increase Bixi's presence in areas other than the downtown core.

During its years of operation, Bixi users have travelled more than 237 million kilometres, according to Taillefer.