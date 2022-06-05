Bishop's University holds mega convocation ceremonies for pandemic graduates
In-person celebrations held for graduating classes of 2020, 2021, 2022 this weekend
After missing out on an in-person graduation because of the pandemic, students of a Quebec English university had the chance to properly mark their achievements with combined convocation ceremonies for the graduating classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.
It's been two years since students at Bishop's University in Sherbrooke, Que., walked across the stage to receive their diplomas, as graduations went virtual in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
But this weekend, hundreds of students flooded back to their alma mater in their caps and gowns. Those who attended the ceremonies said they were happy to re-connect with friends and classmates they hadn't seen since they were forced online.
"It's hard because we wanted to say goodbye to our gang. There are still people who were not able to come here, unfortunately, but I'm glad we did it," said Nadia Rochefort, a 2020 graduate.
The 2020 and 2021 cohorts received their diplomas in two separate ceremonies Saturday, and graduates from the class of 2022 were honoured during two others on Sunday.
Andrew Rutherford graduated this year with a bachelor of arts degree in music. He said the energy at the ceremony was exciting and joyous.
"It feels like things are kind of getting back to normal.… It feels like things are back to the way they were when I first started coming to university," he said.
"We've been distancing and doing school online for such a long time, and now we've got everyone back together and it's fun."
The university also handed out honorary degrees to some notable guests of honour, including cyclist and businessman Louis Garneau and infectious diseases specialist and COVID-19 expert Caroline Quach.
with files from Radio-Canada, Shawn Lyons and Shuyee Lee
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?