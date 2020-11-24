Bishop's University moving all activities online for rest of fall semester due to COVID-19 outbreak

Bishop's University in the Eastern Townships is suspending all on-campus activities for the rest of the term because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Courses and exams will be held online instead.

The university had originally suspended in-person activities for a few days this week after 15 people tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, officials said the number of people who tested positive had risen to 28, including 16 who live in residence.

Everyone who tested positive is said to be recovering well. All are in quarantine, with many deciding to return home.

The residences will remain open, but officials say health measures are being increased and social interactions between students are being limited.