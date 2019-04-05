MNA demands Hampstead mayor apologize for describing Bill 21 as 'ethnic cleansing'

MNA David Birnbaum insists Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg should apologize for saying Quebec's proposed religious symbol ban — Bill 21 — amounts to "ethnic cleansing."

Last week, politicians in Montreal's west end at the federal, provincial and municipal level came together to speak out against the ban and vowed to organize opposition to the proposed law.

Birnbaum, a Liberal who represents the Montreal riding of D'Arcy-McGee, said Steinberg's comments during that press conference were inappropriate and hurtful.

"I think the mayor of Hampstead should apologize," Birnbaum told CBC on Tuesday.

"I know him is a man of honour who cares about values of equality and fairness. His words on Bill 21 were most unfortunate. They were hurtful to me and to many Quebecers. This is a society that is open and tolerant and it needs to be governed that way."

Birnbaum said he continues to oppose the proposed legislation and will be fighting it at the National Assembly, but Steinberg's comments were out of line.

Liberal MNA David Birnbaum says the Hampstead mayor's comments were hurtful and inappropriate. (Radio-Canada)

The most contentious section of Bill 21, if made law, would ban public workers in positions of authority from wearing religious symbols. On Friday, Steinberg said the bill is an attempt to boot certain religious groups from the province.

"This is an attempt to remove those who practice minority religions, leaving only non-believers and Christians in Quebec," he said.

The remarks prompted Immigration Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette to appeal for calm.

"We need to be respectful to each other," the minister said.

Anthony Housefather, the Liberal MP for Mount Royal, was quick to back away from Steinberg's comments. He said the remarks did not represent those of the group.

"We are trying to not be divisive, we are trying to be inclusive," he said.

Steinberg did not immediately return calls Tuesday.