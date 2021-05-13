Future college students call Bill 96's cap on English CEGEP enrollment 'unfair'

Some francophone high school students say they're being unfairly targeted by part of the province's proposed law that seeks to bolster the French language in Quebec, while others are applauding the government's decision to cap English CEGEP enrollment.

Bill 96, tabled Thursday, would limit the number of students allowed to attend English-language CEGEPs.

If the bill passes, only 17.5 per cent of students will be allowed to be enrolled in English CEGEPs — a move intended to prevent students from French-language schools from switching over to the English stream.

The minister responsible for the French language, Simon Jolin-Barrette, said on Thursday that anglophone students will be given admission priority over francophone students applying to English CEGEPs.

"I feel like the fact that they want to limit the francophones is a bit unfair," said Raphaelle Lebeau, a francophone high school student in Montreal.

"I feel like everyone should have the same chance to go to anglophone CEGEP if they want to."

Other students, including Florence Martel, a student at the Montreal high school Collège Jean-Eudes, believe CEGEP students are old enough to decide their preferred language of study.

"Personally, I think, at the age we're at, it's our choice to decide where we're going to go," she said. "I don't think we're going to lose our French if we go to an anglophone CEGEP."

Karlanne Dusablon, also a student at Collège Jean-Eudes, plans to take English literature when she starts CEGEP next year.

She says she wouldn't be able to study that subject at a French-language CEGEP.

Dusablon, a francophone, said she's not concerned about losing her ability to speak French.

"We won't lose French just because we go to an English school. At home, I speak French. My parents speak French. They don't speak English."

But some high school students, including Axel Bernard, support the CAQ's plan to limit English-language CEGEP enrollment.

"I just feel like (French) is going to disappear in not so long," said Bernard.

High School student Axel Bernard supports the CAQ government’s plan to limit English CEGEP enrollment, and plans to go to a French-language CEGEP. (CBC)

'The absolute minimum,' according to the PQ

The Parti Québécois would have liked a tougher approach. It has been calling for Bill 101 to extend to CEGEPs.

That would require the vast majority of students who go to elementary and high school in French to go to a French CEGEP.

PQ Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said today that the 17.5 per cent enrollment cap on English CEGEPs is insufficient to stop the spread of English in Quebec, particularly in Montreal.

"Unfortunately, the CAQ gave us the absolute minimum."