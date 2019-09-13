Hearings into Quebec's school board reforms begin today

Hearings into the Coalition Avenir Québec government's proposed school system reforms begin today.

Bill 40 would do away with school boards, replacing them with "service centres" run by a 16-person board of directors composed of parents, teachers and other members of the community.

In the French-language system, those centres will be appointed, not elected.

Anglophone Quebecers, however, will be able to vote for all but four members of the board of directors at the service centres. The four unelected members will be representatives from the school system.

The Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) will testify at Bill 40 hearings. The group's president, Russell Copeman, says the proposed rules about who can run for boards of directors are too limiting.

"The parent representatives have to, at the time of their election, be a member of a governing board of a school, and that eliminates the vast majority of parents from being able to run," Copeman said.

Anglo rights groups have argued the elimination of elected school boards would violate anglophones' constitutional right to control their own institutions and defend their own interests, on issues such as the province's history curriculum and the religious symbols ban .

"We're not at all convinced that, as drafted, Bill 40 respects the constitutional rights of the English-speaking community," Copeman said.