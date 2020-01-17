Civil rights groups challenging Quebec's religious symbols ban file appeal to Canada's top court

Civil rights groups challenging Quebec's controversial ban on religious symbols have filed an appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Last month, Quebec's Court of Appeal rejected a request to suspend portions of the law, known as Bill 21, pending a ruling on its constitutionality.

In a statement Friday, the National Council of Canadian Muslims and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association, along with plaintiff Ichrak Nourel Hak, said they have filed a request to seek leave to appeal to Canada's top court.

The request was presented in a 27-page brief. Supreme Court judges will have to decide whether or not to accept the case.

In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court said in December the law should be allowed to stand until the challenges are heard in Quebec Superior Court.

All three justices, however, said there is evidence the law is causing harm to Quebecers who wear religious symbols.

The law is being challenged in four separate lawsuits, three of which are expected to be heard together in October.

It bans public school teachers, government lawyers and police officers, among other civil servants, from wearing religious symbols at work.

The application to the Supreme Court raises two major issues: whether there has to be a "clear case of unconstitutionality" as the standard for a law to be suspended while it is further challenged in the courts, and whether the notwithstanding clause can prevent a law from being stayed.

The Quebec government invoked the notwithstanding clause in a bid to restrict challenges to the law's constitutionality.