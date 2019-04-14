Politicians, religious groups leading Montreal protests against Bill 21

Elected officials and religious groups in Montreal are taking to the streets Sunday to protest Quebec's proposed religious neutrality bill.

If adopted, Bill 21 would prevent public employees — including teachers, police officers and judges — from wearing religious symbols at work.

A coalition of mayors, city councillors, school board commissioners and representatives from provincial and federal governments gathered for a protest organized by the City of Côte Saint-Luc this morning.

It started at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Bernard Lang Civic Centre on Cavendish Boulevard.

Lionel Perez, the leader of Montreal's official municipal opposition, was in attendance. He says the bill doesn't represent Quebec values.

"We don't see ourselves in this law. We should not be legislating discrimination," Perez said.

Perez wears a kippa, and says he likes to think of himself as an example of "what the new Quebec is all about."

"I'm an elected official — I represent everybody from all walks of life," Perez said. "[My faith] hasn't violated my ability to represent them impartially."

Later in the day, various religious and social justice organizations are gathering for a demonstration organized by the Canadian Muslim Alliance.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at Place Émilie-Gamelin in downtown Montreal, near the Berri-UQAM metro.

"All Quebecers of conscience are encouraged to attend and stand in solidarity with those who will be directly affected by Bill 21, if it's implemented," the Facebook event says.

Representatives from the Catholic and Anglican dioceses, Montreal's board of Rabbis, the United Church of Canada and the World Sikh Organization of Canada will be present.

'It's part of my faith'

Maryam Raza is a Muslim engineer from Côte Saint-Luc who wears a hijab. She says she's protesting because the bill targets specific people who are already well integrated into Quebec society.

"In Quebec, especially in Montreal, it's such a diverse city. We should be concentrating on other problems other than religious symbols," Raza said.

Her parents immigrated to Canada so they could have a choice, she said.

"I decided I was going to wear [the hijab]," Raza said. "It's part of my faith."