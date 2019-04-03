'Our values exclude exclusion': Westmount High students protest proposed ban on religious symbols

Westmount High School students, staff and community members are out in force this morning, forming a human chain in front of the school in protest of the Quebec government's Bill 21.

"No matter who you are — if you're green, you're blue, you're black, you're white, if you're wearing something on your head or not — you could be whatever you want to be," said student Brendan Schwartz.

"It's good to be a Fruit Loop in a world of Cheerios."

He was one of dozens standing in front his school protesting a proposed law that would keep his teachers from showing their faith on the job.

Protesters were holding up signs and chanting — blocking the entrance with a banner that reads, "Our values exclude exclusion."

If passed, the bill would prohibit some public workers from wearing a religious symbol such as a hijab, kippa or turban.

The 145-year-old school is located on Ste-Catherine Street near Westmount's eastern border with downtown Montreal.

On the landing page of the school's website, it is written, "we celebrate diversity creating a more inclusive community."

Brendan Schwartz, 14, days this is his first protest ever. Here’s why he’s protesting against the CAQ’s secularism bill. <a href="https://t.co/NKfD6uEuka">pic.twitter.com/NKfD6uEuka</a> —@katemckenna8

History teacher Robert Green has been encouraging students to take a stand against a law that would ban some public sector workers from wearing religious symbols.

"We are trying to send a message that it is unacceptable that this law is rendering students in our classes as second-class citizens," said Robert Green on CBC Montreal's Daybreak Tuesday.

It's a school, he said, that has plenty of students who show their faith by wearing hijabs or kippahs.

"And the thought that these students cannot become whatever it is that they dream and work hard to become is something that we find to be absolutely unacceptable in a free and democratic society and we want to send a strong message," he said.

There is a teacher at the school that does wear a hijab and, while a grandfather clause will allow her to keep her job, she has two daughters that won't be eligible for that legal exception, Green said.

"We should be helping young people, regardless of their background, to dream of whatever future they want to dream of," said Green.

I asked teacher Furheed Ahmed what it means to her that the students are out protesting the ban on religious symbols. She says for her, this fight is personal, and she is touched the students are out protesting this morning. <a href="https://t.co/WRIZN2QrNV">pic.twitter.com/WRIZN2QrNV</a> —@katemckenna8

Students and teachers have been reacting with disbelief, he said.

"We can hardly believe that this happening right now in our democratic society," he said.

"One of the fundamental principles of living in a constitutional democracy is the majority does not use its weight to attack the fundamental rights of minority communities and that's exactly what's going on right now."