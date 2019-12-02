Historian accuses Quebec's top judge of bias against Bill 21

A Quebec historian has launched a formal complaint against the chief justice of the province's Court of Appeal over comments she made about the province's religious symbols law.

Frédéric Bastien, who teaches history at Dawson College, said taken together, Justice Nicole Duval Hesler's comments and actions show she has a political bias against Bill 21.

"A judge should not enter the political fray. She should speak when she renders a judgment, and in between judgments she should be as discrete as possible," he said.

Two civil rights groups were in court last week trying to have the law suspended while it is being challenged in court. Bill 21 bans some civil servants, including teachers, government lawyers and police officers, from wearing religious symbols.

During the hearing, Duval Hesler declared herself a feminist, which is an ideology, Bastien said. She also said the law specifically targets Muslim women who wear hijabs, while the text itself does not mention Muslim women specifically, he said.

She associated Bill 21 with people who had a "visual allergy" to religious symbols, likening support of the law to a disease, he said.

She has also, outside the courtroom, spoken in favour of multiculturalism and religious accommodation, Bastien said.

Nicole Duval Hesler is the chief justice of Quebec. (Court of Appeal of Quebec)

Event also problematic, Bastien says

He also has a problem with the fact that Duval Hesler is speaking at an event next week hosted by the Lord Reading Law Society.

The law society opposes Bill 21, and so her presence is a political statement, he said. He has filed a formal complaint with Quebec's Council of the Magistrature, the body responsible for disciplining judges in the province.

This summer, Bastien expressed interest in running for the leadership of the Parti Québécois, which supports the law — interim Leader Pascal Bérubé has said it does not go far enough.

Bastien said Duval Hesler should recuse herself from the case. If she doesn't, he says Sonia LeBel, the provincial justice minister, should ask her to.

A spokesperson for LeBel declined to comment.