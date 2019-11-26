Civil rights groups seek again to freeze Quebec secularism law

The two civil liberties groups that mounted an early legal challenge to Quebec's secularism law are at the Quebec Court of Appeal today making a second attempt to have the law suspended while their challenge is considered.

When the National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) and Canadian Civil Liberties Association launched their challenge to the law on June 17 — a day after the law was passed — they also filed a request for an injunction, a legal measure that would have frozen parts of the law while waiting for the courts to weigh in on the bigger constitutional question.

On July 18, a Quebec Superior Court Judge allowed the constitutional challenge to go ahead, but refused to grant the injunction.

A few days later, the groups appealed that refusal, and that appeal is being heard today.

The organizations are arguing the law — which bans public teachers, police officers, government lawyers and other authority figures from wearing religious symbols at work — is causing immediate and irreparable harm.

They say teachers have seen their livelihoods and careers threatened as a result of the law.