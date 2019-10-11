Quebec adopts Bill 17 to deregulate taxi industry across province
Proposed law drew protests up until the very last minute as taxi drivers opposed plan
The Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) government's taxi industry reform bill has been adopted.
Bill 17 abolishes the costly taxi permit system while integrating app-based ride-hailing services into provincial regulations.
Minister of Transport François Bonnardel says there will be a period of transition as the industry adapts.
"We don't know how Uber, how Lyft, how Eva will extend their model of [business]," he said. "We will see after a year."
Liberal MNA Gaétan Barrette said he expects there will be an impact on driver's wages.
"When Uber comes in, salaries and wages go down," he said.
"I strongly feel that, at the end of the process, we will have a high number of drivers earning less than minimum wage and this is something we should not be happy about."
The province will be setting aside $814 million dollars to compensate taxi permit holders.
Taxi drivers in Quebec's rural areas held protests throughout the day Thursday. They opposed a portion of the bill that removes limits on how many taxi cars are allowed to operate in an area.
Protesters said removing those limits means rural areas will be abandoned as taxi drivers head to busier urban centres in search of fares and, in turn, competition for those urban fares will go up.
