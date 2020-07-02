Hundreds of Quebec families still don't have a lease after moving day, says FRAPRU

Social housing group Front d'action populaire en réaménagement urbain (FRAPRU) says it is alarmed by the shortage of rental housing this year, warning that if the Quebec government does not put in place adequate measures, more people will be at risk of becoming homeless.

In its annual report published one day after moving day, the group said more than 370 families were left without a new lease. The group says it is continuing to help those families find lodging.

"You have to imagine the anxiety of families, victims of conjugal violence, those living in precarious conditions, the elderly and more, who live in uncertainty, in fear of homelessness, at risk of being uprooted from their environment," said Véronique Laflamme, a spokesperson for FRAPRU.

The situation is worsened by the pandemic, says the group.

With evictions allowed to resume this month, tenants could also be left out on the streets, FRAPRU says.

It says at least 1,350 households, including 182 in Montreal, were given emergency aid this year.

The provincial government was also singled out in its report for waiting too long to publicize assistance for renters unable to sign a new lease.

The group is calling for 10,000 new social and community housing units to be funded by the province in the next year.