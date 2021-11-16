Bixi wraps up record-smashing season as bikes stored away for winter

After a dip in usage last year due to the pandemic, Bixi ended its 2021 season on a high note.

At midnight on Tuesday, bikes were stored away for the winter after what the company called a record-breaking year.

Bixi said more than 255,000 people took 5.8 million trips on its network this year, an increase of 74 per cent compared to last year. The number of new users also more than tripled, with 105,000 using the bike-sharing service for the first time.

"We shattered records with a historic 326 per cent increase in new users versus 2020, which also represents a 195 per cent increase from 2019," the bike-sharing company said in a press release.

The number of new members — holders of monthly or seasonal subscriptions — also increased by 70 per cent.

"In sum, 2021 has been the best year in Bixi's history."

Bixi credits some of this year's success to a significant drop in its monthly rate, which fell from $36 to $19.

The service also expanded its network, with the addition of 725 electric bikes (for a total of 1,905

electric bikes and 7,270 regular ones) and 83 new stations (153 in total).

In her electoral platform, Mayor Valérie Plante's party, Projet Montréal, promised to add 2,100 electric bikes to the Bixi network.

The company offers service in Montreal, Westmount, East Montreal, Mont-Royal, Longueuil, and Laval.