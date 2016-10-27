Cyclists call on Quebec to make bike repair shops an essential service during pandemic

The provincial cycling lobby, Vélo Québec, is asking the government to list cycling as an essential mode of transportation while stores and businesses across Quebec are shut down during the COVID-19 crisis.

The province lists "service stations and mechanical repair of cars, tow truck and trucking services" on its list of essential services, but unlike Ontario, Quebec does not make allowances for bicycle repair services.

"I think we need to remind the government that cycling is a means of transportation and a valid one, and that a lot of people rely on bicycles to get around especially with the nice season coming up," said Magali Bebronne, Vélo Québec's program manager for active transportation.

Bebronne says keeping bicycles on the road fits in with the government's directives to maintain a safe social distance.

At a time where people are going to want to avoid crowded transit options, she said, "it seems that bicycles should be encouraged and that people will need services to get their bikes rolling."

Bebronne points out that as people face declining revenue because of job losses during the crisis, cycling is an inexpensive way to get around if they cannot afford to pay for gasoline or car repairs.

"We should be working and helping our customers out," said Lautaro Ovando, bike mechanic and owner of the Lurlu Bellerue bike shop in Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood.

Ovando said as the weather gets better, people are calling his shop to ask him and his partner to make their bikes roadworthy.

"These people are using their bikes as a vehicle. It's their main transportation so we don't want to let them down," he said.

Ovando said he, too, will soon be feeling the same financial pinch that many other small business owners in the city are feeling.

"Our landlord is not going to be waiting around for his rent, that's for sure," said Ovando. He says 60 per cent of his shop's annual business happens in the next three months.

"And our suppliers also have payments due in April, May and June. Those are the strongest months of our year. Pretty much, the rush ends at the end of June."

Instead, Ovando says, he's doing about 20 percent of the business he would normally be doing — readying a handful of bikes in storage.

Both he and Vélo Québec have applied to the government to include bicycle repair on the list of essential services, and he's considering launching a petition.

He has not yet received a response from the province, and Bebronne said Vélo Québec received only a "generic reply."

As for Montreal's Bixi bike-sharing service, it is still scheduled to start the season on April 15.

In a statement Friday, Bixi Montréal says it is in contact with public health and intends on publishing its disinfecting procedures, as well as coronavirus prevention recommendations in the near future.